July 23, 2021

  • 72°

Kathleen Harmon

By Obituaries

Published 10:38 am Friday, July 23, 2021

Kathleen Harmon

Kathleen E. Harmon, 95, of Ironton, died on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Close to Home, Ironton.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, with Rev. Jeremy Dillon officiating. Burial will follow in Zoar Cemetery, Coal Grove.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until time of the service.

