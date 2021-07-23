Kathleen Harmon

Kathleen E. Harmon, 95, of Ironton, died on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Close to Home, Ironton.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, with Rev. Jeremy Dillon officiating. Burial will follow in Zoar Cemetery, Coal Grove.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until time of the service.