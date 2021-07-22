Koster found guilty of sexual contact with minor

Sentencing set for Aug. 2

An Ironton man was found guilty on Wednesday of 30 counts of sexual contact with a minor, after a two-day jury trial.

Shawn P. Koster, 46, was convicted in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court on the counts of Unlawful Sexual Contact With a Minor, as well as 15 counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Koster’s house at 2416 State Route 243 on Aug. 27, 2020.

Koster was interviewed by detectives and evidence was collected to be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Detectives said that Koster confessed to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor child while the child was 14 years old.

Judge Christen Finley set sentencing for 8 a.m. Aug 2.