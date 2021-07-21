July 23, 2021

Donna Fetty

By Obituaries

Published 10:27 am Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Donna Fetty
Donna Fetty, 67, of Burlington and South Point, died on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Heartland of Riverview in Burlington.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Burlington, with Rev. Thomas Andrew Aikens officiating.

Keeping with Donna’s wishes she was cremated.
Her children have entrusted her care to the Taylor Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel.

