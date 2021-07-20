July 21, 2021

  • 72°

Tony Thompson

By Obituaries

Published 1:07 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Tony Thompson

Tony Lee Thompson, 61, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Sherri Bailey Thompson.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Jason Cleve officiating. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Have you taken a vacation yet this summer?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business