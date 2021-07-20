Judy Carey

Oct. 25, 1947–July 18, 2021

Judy Sue Carey, 73, of Coal Grove, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Judy was born Oct. 25, 1947, in Ironton, a daughter of the late William and Genevieve (Webb) Bryant.

Ms. Carey was a graduate of Dawson Bryant High School.

She loved her family, enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Sheridan First Baptist Church.

She is survived by three daughters, Jenni Lynn Carey, of Coal Grove, Jody (Josh) Sands, of Ironton, and Mary Beth Carey (Kim Belcher) of Cincinnati; a son, Brian (Lisa) Bryant, of Ironton; six grandchildren, Travis and Trevor Carey, Cassidy Blum, Nash Sands, Bryan, Misty and Brianna Bryant; and several great grandchildren

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St. Ironton, with Pastor Billy Markins officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. To offer the Carey family online condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.