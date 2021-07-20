July 21, 2021

Cincinnati Reds 2021 Draft Selections

By Staff Reports

Published 11:30 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

2021 Reds Draft Picks
1. Matt McLain SS
1A. Jay Allen CF
CBA. Mat Nelson C
2. Andrew Abbott LHP
3. Jose Torres SS
4. Ruben Ibarra 1B
5. Thomas Farr RHP
6. Justice Thompson CF
7. Kevin Abel RHP
8. Hunter Parks RHP
9. Jack Rogers LF
10. Donovan Benoit RHP
11. Shawn Guilliams P
12. Julian Aguiar P
13. Michael Trautwein C
14. Carter Raffield P
15. Blake Dunn OF
16. Owen Holt P
17. Dennis Boatman P
18. Austin Callahan 3B
19. Ryan Cardona P
20. Javi Rivera P

