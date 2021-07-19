Justin Jarvis

Justin Tyler Jarvis, 37, of South Point, died on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Per his request his family held a private visitation prior to his cremation. Also, at his request he will be kept in his Ohio State Buckeye urn in his mother’s care and her heart.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

