Impact prevention children’s event set for South Point

Aimed to promote health and nutrition

SOUTH POINT — An event aimed at teaching elementary school-age children about health and nutrition is set for the village park in South Point on Tuesday.

Council member Mary Cogan, who is serving as liaison for the village park, said the event is organized by Eddie Neel, of Impact Prevention.

It will run from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and will be open to the public. Health and nutrition advice will be offered from professionals to those who attend.

Cogan said there would be a Kona Ice truck, as well as a pizza truck set up at no charge to attendees.

She said, in addition, an ambulance, police cruiser and bulldozer will be on hand for photo opportunities for the children, and a HealthNet helicopter is planned to be on site as well.

There is no cost of admission for the event.

Impact Prevention is a local non-profit organization, committed to providing evidence-based prevention strategies for youth in schools and community.