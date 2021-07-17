Lions Club scholarships
Both recipients of the Ironton Lions Club Scholarship are 2021 graduates of Rock Hill High School. Camryn Miller was accepted to the USAF Academy and Kennedy Waldrop will attend Morehead University in the fall. Pictured from left: Brent Pyles, Tony Howard, Camryn Miller, Lou Pyles, Terry Howard, Kennedy Waldrop and Bill Basedow. (Submitted photo)
You Might Like
EDITORIAL: Backing future leaders
Today is the final day of the Lawrence County Fair, back from its hiatus during the pandemic. Fair officials said... read more