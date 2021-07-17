July 19, 2021

Camryn Miller and Kennedy Waldrop, Rock Hill High graduates, were recipients of the Ironton Lions Club scholarships. (Submitted photo)

Lions Club scholarships

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 17, 2021

Both recipients of the Ironton Lions Club Scholarship are 2021 graduates of Rock Hill High School. Camryn Miller was accepted to the USAF Academy and Kennedy Waldrop will attend Morehead University in the fall. Pictured from left: Brent Pyles, Tony Howard, Camryn Miller, Lou Pyles, Terry Howard, Kennedy Waldrop and Bill Basedow. (Submitted photo)

