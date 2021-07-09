Ironton 10-12 All-Stars Win District 11 Championship

The Ironton Little League 10-11-12 All-Stars beat Lucasville Valley on Thursday to win the District 11 championship and advances to the state tournament. Valley reached the finals by advancing through the lower bracket and beat Ironton 6-3 to force a championship game in the double elimination tournament. Ironton shook off the previous game loss and belted Valley 11-0 at the ILL field to win the championship. Team members are: front row from left to right, Jarrod Bridges, Barrett Waginger, Roman Moore, Silas Ginger and Mason Weber; second row from left to right, Jacob Hughes, Chase Freeman Ayden Justice, Beckham Waginger, Noah Jones, Owen Gallion and Beckett Townsend; back row left to right are coaches Johnny Hughesm, Jeremy Moore and Mike Freeman. Not pictured was Tyson Harvey. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)