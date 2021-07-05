July 5, 2021

  • 75°

Ronald Viars II

By Obituaries

Published 2:37 pm Monday, July 5, 2021

Ronald Viars II

Ronald Lee Viars II, 29, of Ironton, died on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Graveside service will be noon Friday at Etna Cemetery, Pedro, with Brother Dale Knipp officiating. Visitation will be Friday, 10:30–11:30 A.M. at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

To offer the Viars family online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    What is your favorite thing about the Lawrence County Fair?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business