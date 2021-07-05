Ronald Viars II

Ronald Lee Viars II, 29, of Ironton, died on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Graveside service will be noon Friday at Etna Cemetery, Pedro, with Brother Dale Knipp officiating. Visitation will be Friday, 10:30–11:30 A.M. at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

