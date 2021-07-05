Robert Boggs

Robert “Bobby” Lee Boggs, 70, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at home.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Boggs.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Pastor Gordon Simpson and Pastor Jimmy Simpson. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.