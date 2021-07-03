Janet Mullins

Janet Lee Wells Mullins, 80, of Ironton, died on Friday, July 2, 2021, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Milton Mullins.

Funeral services will be noon Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Delbert Dixon officiating. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Donations can be made in Janet’s memory to Heartland Hospice in Lucasville.

