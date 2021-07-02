Gloria Jenkins

Oct. 10, 1936–July 1, 2021

Gloria Y. (Crace) Jenkins, 84, of Kitts Hill, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

The Lawrence County native was born Oct. 10, 1936, a daughter to the late Clarence C. and Mittie (Blanton) Crace.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett D. Jenkins Sr., whom she married Aug. 31, 1956.

Mrs. Jenkins attended Andis Schools.

She was a homemaker, and enjoyed spending time with her family and was a member of the Church of Christ in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six siblings, Flo Justice, Lou Diahl, Coetta Thomas, Sue Siders, John W. Crace and Burl Crace.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Everett, Jr. (Brenda) Jenkins, of Kitts Hill, Edie (Mike) Fyffe, of Kitts Hill, Paul (Lisa) Jenkins, of Ironton, Carla (Greg) Potter, of Oak Hill, Joe Jenkins, of Beavercreek, Melissa (Todd) Brammer, of Ironton, and Sherri (Buddy) Townsend, of Columbus;

a sister, Mary McNeil, of Tennessee; and a brother, Norman Gene Crace, of Franklin Furnace; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which she loved very much; and a host of nieces, nephews and others who will miss her

Graveside services will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Highland Memorial Gardens, with Brother Mike Fyffe officiating.

Visitation will be Tuesday, 11 a.m.–noon at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.