June 30, 2021

Theresa Horn

By Obituaries

Published 3:33 pm Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Theresa Marie Horn, 72, of Franklin Furnace, died on Monday, June 28, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jared Hineman officiating. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery.

Visitation for friends and family will be Thursday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Horn family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

