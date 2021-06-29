FOOD: Dipped Ice Cream Cones, Easy Strawberry Shortcake

Dipped Ice Cream Cones

• 1 bag (12 ounces) bright white candy melts

• Sugar ice cream cones

• Red, white and blue sprinkles

Melt candy in microwave safe bowl. Dip cones about 1 inch deep around opening of cone. Cut small hole in tip of bag and drizzle melted candy 1 inch deep around opening of cone.

Tap cone lightly to smooth, and sprinkle with jimmies. Position cone in cone rack. Let chill, about 10-15 minutes. Add ice cream scoops at party and serve in cone rack.

Easy Strawberry Shortcake

• 1 can (5-8) Pillsbury flaky buttermilk biscuits

• 2 tablespoons butter, melted

• 1/4 cup sugar

Strawberry mixture:

• 3 cups fresh strawberries, sliced

• 1/3 cup sugar

Whipped cream:

• 1/2 cup whipping cream

• 2 tablespoons sugar

• 1/4 teaspoon vanilla

Heat oven to 375˚F. Separate biscuits. Dip tops and sides of biscuits in melted butter. Dip biscuits, covering tops and sides, in sugar. Place sugar-side up on ungreased baking sheet. Bake 13-17 minutes, or until golden brown.

To make strawberry mixture: In medium bowl, mix strawberries and sugar. Set aside.

To make whipped cream: In small bowl, beat whipping cream and sugar until soft peaks form. Add vanilla and beat into mixture.

On plate, split biscuits and put dollop of whipped cream mixture on bottom half of biscuit. Add strawberry mixture. Replace biscuit top and dollop with whipping cream.