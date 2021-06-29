Carolyn Shepherd

Carolyn Whited Shepherd, 80, of Kenova, West Virginia, died on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral services will be noon Saturday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Willie May officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington, West Virginia.

Friends may call from 10 a.m.–noon prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kenova Volunteer Fire Dept. (Ladder Truck needs) P.O. Box 186 Kenova, WV 25530 or Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice of Huntington 3100 Staunton Rd. Huntington, WV 25702.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.