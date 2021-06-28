Leonard Molter

Oct. 29, 1939 — June 28, 2021

Leonard Dale Molter, 81, of Coal Grove, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Mr. Molter was born Oct. 29, 1939 in Deering, a son to the late Clarence and Ethel (Webb) Molter. He is survived by his loving wife Annetta (Hite) Molter, whom he married April 27, 1968.

Mr. Molter was a graduate of Ironton High School and was a United States Air Force Veteran. He retired from Dow Chemical in 1991, where he worked in maintenance. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Ironton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by father-in-law and mother-in-law, Homer and Betty Hite; and an uncle, Alfred Webb.

Those along with his wife to cherish his memory are two sons, Matthew Leonard (Laura) Molter and Jason Dale (Jennifer) Molter, both of Coal Grove; two grandchildren, Emily (Austin) Christian, of Louisa, Kentucky, and Caleb Molter, of Coal Grove; two great grandchildren, Alijah Christian and Emma Christian, of Louisa, Kentucky; and two brothers, Glen (Dottie) Molter, of Norman, Oklahoma, and Gene (Marg) Molter, of Ironton.

Private graveside services will be in Woodland Cemetery, with military graveside rites by the VFW Post #8850 at the convenience of his family. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Molter family with arrangements.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.