Ironton boys’ basketball camp to be held July 7-9

The Ironton Fighting Tigers basketball camp will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, July 7-9, at Ironton High School’s Conley Center.

The camp will feature: defensive instruction, ball-handling, 3-on-3 play, 3-on-2 and 2-on-1 drills, 1-on-1 play, free throws and fun competition.

The camp is open to boys in grades 3-8 for the fall of 2021. Early registration is July 5-6 from 7-9 p.m. at the Conley Center. Walk-in campers are welcome with registration beginning at 10 a.m. on the first day of camp July 7.

Camp fee is $25 and checks should be made payable to: Ironton H.S. Athletic Dept. Please T-shirt size on the registration form. All parents or guardians of campers must sign a liability waiver.

Campers are asked to bring their own water due to COVID restrictions.

For further information, contact camp director Chris Barnes at (614) 404-5825.