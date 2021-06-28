June 30, 2021

Anyce Field

By Obituaries

Published 9:13 pm Monday, June 28, 2021

Anyce G. Field, 92, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, died Monday, June 28, 2021 in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Woodland Cemetery with Pastor Paul McNurlin, followed with a Memorial service at 3 p.m. (Friday) at South Point Church of God. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, is assisting the with arrangements. To offer online condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

