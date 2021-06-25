Vernon Chinn
Vernon M. Chinn, 82, of Proctorville, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Morris Chinn.
Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Patricia Whitt
Patricia Sue Whitt, 62, of Proctorville, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington,... read more