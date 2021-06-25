June 26, 2021

Vernon Chinn

By Obituaries

Published 3:07 pm Friday, June 25, 2021

Vernon M. Chinn, 82, of Proctorville, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Morris Chinn.

Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

