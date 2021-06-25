Cattle from I-64 accident make their way to Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE — At least two cattle, who escaped after a truck rolled over on I-64 in West Virginia near Huntington on Thursday, made their way across the Nick Joe Rahall Bridge onto the Ohio side of the river.

An emergency dispatcher in Cabell County said a bridge connecting Huntington to Lawrence County, Ohio, also had to be shut down temporarily.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol post in Ironton, two of the animals made it into Chesapeake. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call, but, by the time they arrived the cattle were out of the road and had wandered off.

The dispatcher, who cited policy in declining to give his name, said authorities were trying to determine how many cattle were on the truck. However, they took off in several directions, including onto the nearby bridge.

Firefighters were dispatched to assist the westbound truck, which ended up in the highway’s median. The driver was trapped for nearly two hours before being removed from the truck with minor injuries. The accident forced the interstate to be shut down in both directions for several hours.

Efforts were being made on Friday to find the animals in Chesapeake.