SSU names White new softball coach

Kevin Colley

Shawnee State University Sports Information

PORTSMOUTH — Finding a coach with a penchant for improving programs and winning at every stop is important for any program to have.

It’s clear that from a softball perspective, Sam White has done that as well as anybody in the game.

The Headland, Ala. native, who helped fellow Mid-South Conference and NAIA member Lindsey Wilson develop into a national powerhouse as an assistant before taking the head coaching reins at Bluefield (Va.), will be the next head coach of the Shawnee State softball program, as announced by Shawnee State Athletic Director Jeff Hamilton Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m humbled to be the choice and lead this softball program,” White said.

“(Shawnee State Athletic Director) Jeff Hamilton and (SSU President) Jeff Bauer have done an outstanding job setting this position and program up to be successful while trying to compete with one of the top conferences in the country.”

In 2007, White was brought on by current Lindsey Wilson head coach David Dews to become the head recruiter, pitching coach, and offensive coordinator for the NJCAA Division I program at Darton State (Ga.).

Together, Dews and White combined to lead Barton to a 181-58 overall record and two NJCAA World Series appearances, including a fifth-place finish in the World Series in 2011. White later obtained the Faulkner State Community College head coaching position for a season, leading the Gulf Shores, Ala.-based campus to a 39-14 overall record before rejoining Dews at Lindsey Wilson.

The Lindsey Wilson experience proves fruitful for White.

While Dews and White posted excellent success at Darton together, that was only the precursor for what was to come at Lindsey Wilson.

Teamed back up with Dews for the next five seasons, White helped Dews get out to a roaring start with the Blue Raiders as the duo combined to go an outstanding 103-19 in their first two seasons together in 2014 and 2015.

In the latter of the two campaigns, White helped Dews and Lindsey Wilson compile a 53-8 overall record as the Blue Raiders finished as the NAIA National Runner-Ups in 2015. The 53 victories — and 33 wins in a row — became new program-standards that still stand today.

In all, White helped Lindsey Wilson post a fantastic 229-64 overall record over five seasons from 2014 to 2018. He coached 11 NAIA All-Americans, 40 All-Mid-South Conference honorees, two MSC Pitchers of the Year, two MSC Freshmen of the Year and a MSC Player of the Year.

“The Mid-South Conference is outstanding — having five teams ranked in the top-25 at one point during this past season — and I believe that Shawnee State saw an opportunity to compete in the conference and take it to another level. They want to see this program competing at the top of the conference every year. I’m humbled to know that I was their choice.”

After his latest stop — where White improved Bluefield to a 16-19 overall record in just one season with the Rams — the veteran coach will make the move to Shawnee State.

Hamilton was very happy with having White in charge of the softball program.

“Sam White is a great addition to our athletic department,” Hamilton said. “He brings so much positive energy and excitement to our softball program. His engaging personality will bring our team together and his ability to recruit top level talent will create opportunities for our program to compete at the highest level.

“He has a proven track record of excellence in the classroom as well as on the diamond. He knows this conference and what it takes to win at a national level.”