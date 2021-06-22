June 22, 2021

  • 55°

Brenda Ross

By Obituaries

Published 1:13 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Brenda Ross

Brenda Lue Ross, 70, of Ironton, died Friday, June 18, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center Ironton Campus.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Dave Schug officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Ross family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Who will you vote for in the Democratic primary for Ohio governor in 2022? (Republican candidates were surveyed last week)

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business