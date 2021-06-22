Brenda Ross

Brenda Lue Ross, 70, of Ironton, died Friday, June 18, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center Ironton Campus.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Dave Schug officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

