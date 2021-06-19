Kentucky announces launch of online renewal option for driver’s licenses

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Monday that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has launched a service to drive Kentucky into a new era of driver licensing– online renewal of driver’s and motorcycle licenses.

“This is a dramatic step forward for customer convenience – the ability to go online to renew your driving credential and save yourself a trip to a licensing office if you don’t otherwise require in-person service,” Beshear said. “Modernizing state services puts Kentuckians in the driver’s seat to choose how they want to be served and make a Better Kentucky.”

Online license renewal is among the new modern conveniences and options available to Kentuckians as a result of the phased transfer of licensing services to KYTC regional offices from local Offices of the Circuit Court Clerks. All counties are required to have made the transition by June 30, 2022, and 20 already have done so.

“We’re taking driver licensing to a new level in Kentucky,” KYTC Sec. Jim Gray said. “Greater efficiency, greater security and more choices.”

KYTC’s new driver licensing service is being administered through a network of Driver Licensing Regional Offices located around the state. Eighteen offices are now operating, and more offices are planned to open.

The online renewal option is for holders of standard-issue or REAL ID licenses whose credentials will expire within six months – or have been expired for less than a year – and want to maintain the same card version as their current license (standard or REAL ID). The applicant’s name and address must be the same as what is listed on their current credential.

Online renewal is available at https://dlrenewal.ky.gov

The online renewal option does not apply to:

• Kentuckians requesting a license replacement (lost/stolen cards).

• Kentuckians upgrading from standard-issue license to a REAL ID.

• Kentuckians upgrading from four-year to eight-year expiration.

• Those needing a license with changed name or address.

• Commercial driver’s licenses (CDL).

Applications for a replacement license or a license that reflects a change of name or address must be made in person. That can be done at any Driver Licensing Regional Office, or Office of Circuit Court Clerk in the customer’s county of residence, provided the clerk has not yet transferred licensing services. A list of counties that have transferred services to regional offices is available at drive.ky.gov/pages/circuit-clerks.aspx.

Initial application for a REAL ID must be made in person and can only be done at a KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office due to document verification requirements. Kentucky REAL ID cardholders may renew their REAL ID online when they are due to renew.

Regional Offices currently are operating in Bowling Green, Burlington, Catlettsburg, Columbia, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Jackson, Lexington, Louisville/Bowman Field, Louisville/Dixie Highway, Louisville/Hurstbourne, Madisonville, Morehead, Owensboro, Paducah, Prestonsburg, Richmond and Somerset. The Louisville/Bowman Field office is open by appointment only.