Morning Pointe Foundation to present virtual seminar on retirement planning

Free Caregiver Cafe will be on July 13

The Morning Pointe Foundation, together with certified estate planning specialists and attorneys Martin Pierce and John Huisman of the law firm Pierce & Huisman, PLLC, will present “Virtual Retirement Planning,” a live, virtual Caregiver Café seminar in collaboration with Morning Pointe Senior Living about planning for retirement in the later stages of life.

The program will be a free, registration-only event held online at 6 p.m. on July 13.

The Morning Pointe Foundation Caregiver Café is an ongoing educational seminar series that connects experts on senior living and care with those experiencing the physical and mental effects of aging.

This discussion will include trusts and wills, long-term care and estate planning in preparation for financial support post-retirement.

“We want you to understand how best to arrange your affairs to save taxes, avoid strife and confusion, and to benefit your entire family,” Pierce said. “Changing government plans require you and your family to undertake or continue planning for a loved one’s retirement, estate planning, long-term care, tax planning and other financial needs.”

The Morning Pointe Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Morning Pointe Senior Living, founded by senior healthcare entrepreneurs Greg A. Vital and J. Franklin Farrow.

The 501(c)3 nonprofit public service organization was created in 2014 to provide caregiver support programs, sponsor educational awareness events and fund clinical scholarships to advance the care of seniors throughout the Southeast.

Martin & Pierce, PLLC, is a Chattanooga-area legal office established in 2005, specializing in the areas of estate planning, elder law, estate and trust administration and tax law matters.

“Planning for the retirement years is not something that everyone always puts a lot of thought or preparation into, but the reality is that it’s never too late to create a plan and leave a legacy,” Greg A. Vital, president of Morning Pointe Senior Living, said.

“Martin & Pierce, PLLC, is a trusted name in estate and long-term care planning, and we’re grateful to have partners like these that help advance the Morning Pointe Foundation’s mission of providing caregiver support programs,” said Audra Hopkins.

To register for this virtual Caregiver Café seminar, go to www.morningpointe.com/caregivercafe.

For more information about the Morning Pointe Foundation, visit www.morningpointefoundation.com.

Morning Pointe has senior living facilities in Russell, Kentucky.