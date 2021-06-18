Lawrence bobblehead joins June highlights for Reds’ HOF Museum

CINCINNATI – The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum presented by Dinsmore is continuing its 2021 bobblehead series in June with Reds Hall of Famer Brooks Lawrence.

In 1956, a year best remembered for a record-setting display of home run power, Lawrence enjoyed one of the finest seasons by a Reds pitcher by winning his first 13 decisions – a streak that ranks second in club history. He won a total of 19 games that season, the most by a Reds pitcher since Ewell Blackwell won 22 in 1947.

His remarkable first-half performance resulted in selection to the 1956 All-Star Game – one of eight Reds to make the National League squad that year. The following season in 1957, Lawrence enjoyed another strong campaign with 16 victories and a career-best 3.52 ERA.

Following his playing career, Lawrence returned to the Reds organization where he worked for many years in a variety of roles. He is a member of the Hall of Fame class of 1976 and the first African American inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame.

The bobblehead, presented by Dinsmore, is free with regular-price paid admission to the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum (or a Great American Ball Park tour) beginning Saturday, June 19 at 10 a.m. and will be available Saturdays and Sundays throughout June, while supplies last. There is a limit of one bobblehead per visitor per day.

The bobbleheads series, presented by Dinsmore, will run through September with a different Reds Hall of Famer available each month:

• May: William “Dummy” Hoy (available with membership only)

• June: Brooks Lawrence

• July: Noodles Hahn

• August: Bid McPhee

• September: Dolf Luque

Admission to the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum is $12 for adults, $8 for students/seniors, FREE for children 12 and under, courtesy of the H.C.S. Foundation, and FREE for active military/veterans, courtesy of the Sargent Family Foundation.

The best way to ensure a bobblehead is to join the museum as a member. To become a member, please visit RedsMuseum.org for more information or call (513) 765-7926.

