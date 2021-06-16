EDITORIAL: To honor local heroes

Do you know of someone who has served their country and community, whose efforts deserve wider recognition?

The Lawrence County Veteran of the Year Committee is seeking nominations for the 2021 Veteran of the Year.

Started in 2019 by the Lawrence County Commission and the county’s Department of Veterans Services, the Veterans Hall of Fame honors those who are serving and have served for both their military and civilian dedication to others.

To be considering, the veteran nominee must be a past or current Lawrence County, Ohio resident, have received an “honorable” discharge for all periods of service and be of good moral character.

Those interested in making a nomination can contact Tim Carpenter, of Veterans Service, and the form will be emailed, mailed or faxed to them.

Carpenter can be reached by calling 740-533-4328 or emailing tcarpenter@lawrenceoh.com.

Last year’s Veteran of the Year, along with this year’s will be honored in a ceremony this fall. ( The 2020 event was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

The deadline for nominations is Aug. 27 and we encourage everyone to nominate a worthy veteran they know.