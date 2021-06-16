Clyde Mays Jr.

Jan. 27, 1953–June 16, 2021

Clyde Mays Jr., 68, of Ironton, passed away at home Wednesday June 16, 2021, after a lengthy illness.

He was born Jan. 27, 1953, to the late Clyde and Kara Mays.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 14 years, Cathy. Also surviving is a son, Kenny, of Ironton; Terry, of Ironton, and a daughter, Susan, of Miami, Florida; five grandchildren; two brothers Tony, of Ironton; Donnie, of Columbus; and a sister, Kay, of Cleveland; and a sister-in-law, Linda Kelly of Ironton.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Tammy and Janie.

He worked for Woody Mays Vault Company before becoming an over the road truck driver and earned the honor of being a million-mile driver while working for several companies.

He enjoyed fishing and camping and riding his motorcycle. He also loved building trikes and rebuilding cars. He was also a member of Abate Motorcycle Club and a former vice-president of Ironton Eagles.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Reverend Jeff Cremeans officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Mays family condolences, please visit our website at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.