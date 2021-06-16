4-H Club cleans cemetery

Ryan Jenkins of the Rome Guys and Gals 4-H Club cleans grave markers of Union Civil War soldiers buried at the Old Rome Cemetery.

He also cleaned the monument of Jacob Proctor, for whom the village of Proctorville was named. Proctor was buried 125 years ago.

The granite monument had years of mold and grime. The club has taken this on as a partnership with the local 5878 VFW.