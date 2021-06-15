Tri-State Junior Golf Circuit

Portsmouth Elks Course

Results Monday, June 14

7-9 Age Division

Reese Horner 53

Emma Dodson 64

Sean Lucas 68

Bentley Setters 68

Horner, South Webster

10-12 Age Division

First Flight

Bryant Stephens 35

Dylan White 51

Gatlin Hale 61

Stephens, Flatwoods, Ky.

Second Flight

Emmitt Price 46

Jasper Price 53

Cayden McKenzie 62

Derrick Oliver 70

E. Price, Waverly

13-15 Age Division

First Flight

Brody Kilburn 83

Elijah Ford 93

Blake Cook 95

Jeremiah Fizer 106

E.B. Hall 109

Luke Pridemore 109

Michael Blair WD

Kilburn, Ashland, Ky.

Hall won by scorecard playoff

Second Flight

Chris Hall 94

Alec Conely 104

Jacob Layne 109

Braeden Cardwell 116

Carson Belvins 119

Bryson Mabry 122

Kiefer McCalvin 140

Hall, Winchester

Girls’ Division 13-18

First Flight

Morgan Kennedy 84

Taylor Ralston 87

Lauren Nolty 93

Emi Ledford 96

Kileigh Mitchell 100

Tessa Humphies 110

Amberlee Hedges 113

Kennedy, Ashland, Ky.

Second Flight

Sydney Carpenter 96

Kenzie Kilgore 99

Kristen Ramey 108

Joselyn Pack 131

Meredith Book WD

Carpenter, Carlisle, Ky.

The next tournament will be Monday, June 21, at Sugarwood Golf Course in Lavalette, W.Va. To register or for more information, contact Jason Van Deusen at (740) 285-5004 or email jasonvandeusen@tsjgt.com