Jennifer Johnson

Jennifer Nicole Johnson, 30, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Monday, June 7, 2021, in Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.
Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
