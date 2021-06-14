June 14, 2021

  • 84°

Mark Crager

By Obituaries

Published 11:11 am Monday, June 14, 2021

Mark Crager

Mark Crager, 50, of South Point, died on Friday, June 11, 2021 at home.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Greenlawn Cemetery, Burlington.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Who do you plan to vote for in the Republican primary for Ohio governor in 2022? (Democrats will be surveyed next week)

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business