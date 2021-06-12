Second Saturday Market set for today in Huntington

Event will be held rain or shine at Heritage Station

Huntington, W.Va. — School is out and summer is here! Celebrate with a little retail therapy, plus delicious food options at the Second Saturday Market at Heritage Station.

The Second Saturday Market will be held rain or shine at Heritage Station from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. today.

A wide variety of vendors will set up on the brick patio in front of the Visitors Center. Vendors will offer everything from locally-produced books, stickers, home decor items and fashion accessories.

“We are so excited to see Huntington opening up,” Red Caboose manager Raine Klover said. “And the Second Saturday Market is a great jumping off point to explore the many arts events happening across the city this weekend.”

Co-hosts The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery will be open inside the Visitors Center and guests can also enjoy the shops at Heritage Station: Birds of a Feather, Full Circle Gifts & Goods, The Gumbo Stop, The Historic Hippie and Taps at Heritage. Heritage Station is also home to Brown Dog Yoga, GHPRD, All About You Hair and Nail Salon, The Chessie Room and Haute Wick Social.

Vendors Include: Mrs. Pots Creations – handmade soap products, A. Morris Artworks – mixed media art & jewelry, Rexanna Schumacher – author, Eric Chavers/Euforia WV – bath & body products, Tish’s Designs – Dog accessories, Plank You – woodworking, Knots of Decay – handmade jewelry, Zendelphia – art & jewelry, Vibrant Mountain Lady- jewelry & home décor and Amanda Hooser Illustration – stickers.