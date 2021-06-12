All-Southern Ohio Conference Baseball Teams

Southern Ohio Conference

2021 All-SOC Baseball Teams

SOC 1 First Team

Clay Cottle, Portsmouth Clay

Shaden Malone, Portsmouth Clay

Caden Brammer, Symmes Valley

Brayden Webb, Symmes Valley

Jackson Rowe, St. Joseph

Jimmy Mahlmeister, St. Joseph

Caleb Nichols, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Levi Singleton, Green

Trey Satterfield, Western

Kyle Winston, Sciotoville East

SOC 1 Second Team

Evan Woods, Portsmouth Clay

Carson Porginski, Portsmouth Clay

Devin Renfroe, Symmes Valley

Levi Best, Symmes Valley

Michael Mahlmeister, St. Joseph

Dylan Seison, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Wiley Sanders, Green

Sean Kerns, Western

Ethan Rase, Sciotoville East

Player of the Year: Brayden Webb, Symmes Valley

Pitcher of the Year: Clay Cottle, Portsmouth Clay

Coach of the Year: Marc Cottle, Portsmouth Clay

SOC 2 First Team

Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Minford

Matthew Risner, Minford

Adam Crank, Minford

Derek Eblin, Waverly

Alex Boles, Waverly

Eric Green, Wheelersburg

Cooper McKenzie, Wheelersburg

Robert Martin, South Webstger

George Arnett, Lucasville Valley

Luke Howard, Portsmouth West

Dakota Secrest, Northwest

Flint Bargeer, Oak Hill

Logan Clemmons, Beaver Eastern

SOC 2 Second Team

Grant Wheeler, Minford

Aodhan Queen, Minford

J.T. Barnett, Waverly

L.T. Jordan, Waverly

Case Dyer, Wheelersburg

Ethan Ison, Wheelersburg

Billy Jones, South Webster

Chase Morrow, Lucasville Valley

Luke Bradford, Portsmouth West

Kaleb Seals, Northwest

Landon Hines, Oak Hill

Jacob Overly, Beaver Eastern

Player of the Year: Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Minford

Pitcher of the Year: Derek Eblin, Waverly

Coach of the Year: Anthony Knittel, Minford