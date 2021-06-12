June 13, 2021

All-Southern Ohio Conference Baseball Teams

By Staff Reports

Published 10:56 pm Saturday, June 12, 2021

Southern Ohio Conference
2021 All-SOC Baseball Teams
SOC 1 First Team
Clay Cottle, Portsmouth Clay
Shaden Malone, Portsmouth Clay
Caden Brammer, Symmes Valley
Brayden Webb, Symmes Valley
Jackson Rowe, St. Joseph
Jimmy Mahlmeister, St. Joseph
Caleb Nichols, Portsmouth Notre Dame
Levi Singleton, Green
Trey Satterfield, Western
Kyle Winston, Sciotoville East
SOC 1 Second Team
Evan Woods, Portsmouth Clay
Carson Porginski, Portsmouth Clay
Devin Renfroe, Symmes Valley
Levi Best, Symmes Valley
Michael Mahlmeister, St. Joseph
Dylan Seison, Portsmouth Notre Dame
Wiley Sanders, Green
Sean Kerns, Western
Ethan Rase, Sciotoville East
Player of the Year: Brayden Webb, Symmes Valley
Pitcher of the Year: Clay Cottle, Portsmouth Clay
Coach of the Year: Marc Cottle, Portsmouth Clay
SOC 2 First Team
Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Minford
Matthew Risner, Minford
Adam Crank, Minford
Derek Eblin, Waverly
Alex Boles, Waverly
Eric Green, Wheelersburg
Cooper McKenzie, Wheelersburg
Robert Martin, South Webstger
George Arnett, Lucasville Valley
Luke Howard, Portsmouth West
Dakota Secrest, Northwest
Flint Bargeer, Oak Hill
Logan Clemmons, Beaver Eastern
SOC 2 Second Team
Grant Wheeler, Minford
Aodhan Queen, Minford
J.T. Barnett, Waverly
L.T. Jordan, Waverly
Case Dyer, Wheelersburg
Ethan Ison, Wheelersburg
Billy Jones, South Webster
Chase Morrow, Lucasville Valley
Luke Bradford, Portsmouth West
Kaleb Seals, Northwest
Landon Hines, Oak Hill
Jacob Overly, Beaver Eastern
Player of the Year: Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Minford
Pitcher of the Year: Derek Eblin, Waverly
Coach of the Year: Anthony Knittel, Minford

