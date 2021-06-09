Robert Woods

July 28, 1958–June 8, 2021

Robert “Eugene” Woods, 62, of Ironton, passed away June 8, 2021, at Ohio University Hospital, Columbus.

Eugene was born July 28, 1958, a son to the late Clarence Elmer and Helen Louise (Kellogg) Woods.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Bonnie (Litton) Woods, whom he married May 20, 1977.

Eugene attended Rock Hill Schools and was a laborer for Muth Lumber.

Eugene enjoyed hunting, fishing, vacationing to Tennessee and cooking pork rinds at Hillbilly Flea Market.

He greatest joy was spending time with his wife, children and his grand babies.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jimmy Cochran, David Cochran and Mickey Woods.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four daughters, Tamara (Larry) DePriest, of Hanging Rock, Kristin (Dean) Fannin, Lisa (Jeff) Eaches and Elizabeth Woods, all of Ironton; son, Tyler (Courtney) Woods, of Ironton; eight grandchildren, Caitlin, McKenzie, Ryan, Hunter, Caleb, Garrett, Aiden and Peyton; four great-grandchildren: Brixlee, Dallas, Paisley and Koby; two brothers: Keith Woods and Scott Woods, both of Ironton; as well as other family and friends who will miss him dearly.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, with Rev. Jim Lee Cremeans officiating. Visitation for friends and family will be Sunday, 4–6 p.m. at the funeral home and Monday 10 a.m. until time of the service.

To offer the Woods family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.