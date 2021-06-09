June 9, 2021

Joan Robbins

By Mark Shaffer

Joan Robbins, 87, of New Boston, died on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at River Run Healthcare in Portsmouth.

A private family burial will be held at Union Hill Cemetery in Chesapeake.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

