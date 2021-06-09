Charles Jarrett

Charles “Jacob” Jarrett, 30, of South Point, died on Monday, June 7, 2021 at CAMC, Charleston, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., with Dave Lucas officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

