Ashland in Motion brings basketball to downtown 

ASHLAND, Ky. — If you’ve got game, you can prove it at the Basketball Hotshot Competition all summer long.

It is the second Ashland in Motion event of the 2021 First Friday season with the Basketball Hotshot Competition.

Registration is at each First Friday event in The District on Winchester Avenue from 6–9 p.m. There is no cost to participate, and participants can come to each event and their best score will be used.

This competition is open to all ages, male and female. Registration will begin at the event at 6 p.m. and the competition will start at 6:30 p.m. and last throughout the First Friday event.

Scores will be based on a one-minute period with each competitor shooting from specified spots on the court.

Points will be awarded per basket and the winner of each division will receive a prize and advance to the October Championship where they will compete against winners from each First Friday.

“This competition brings the heart of what us Kentuckians are all about to downtown Ashland,” said Ashland in Motion executive director, Holly Stone. “We are so excited to bring this event to First Friday with the help of G&J Pepsi and WeCare Medical. It’s an event for all ages and is completely free to participate.

Basketball has always been a huge part of my life and having this competition all summer gives everyone an opportunity to take their shot!”

AIM’s focus for this season is the health and safety of community members while they enjoy being outside with family and friends in downtown Ashland.

Continuing with tradition, the block party will feature a cruise-in, live music, an outdoor beer garden, art alley, extended downtown shopping hours and children’s STEAM activities sponsored by Marathon Petroleum and Pediatric Dentistry.

The District in downtown Ashland is from Greenup to Carter Avenue and from 14th to 18th Streets.

For more information regarding First Friday opportunities and activities, contact Director of Strategic Communications Elizabeth Hensley at Elizabeth.Hensley@ashlandinmotion.org or visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AshlandinMotion.