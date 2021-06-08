Letter to the editor: Family appreciated support and tribute

Carol Sue Avery, wife of Milton “Sonny” Avery, would like to thank the Patriot Guard Riders for their support and the beautiful plaque.

I would also like to thank Cindy Barnes of Peddlers for the food, Portsmouth Hospice, King’s Daughters ICU, the VFW 8850, VFW 8850 Honor Guard and all my friends and family.

Sonny would be overjoyed on how many people loved him and will miss him terribly. Thank you all again for showing your love and support.

Thank you from Sonny Avery family.

Carol Sue Avery

Coal Grove