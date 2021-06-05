Breakfast energizes Ladies 9-Hole golfers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PINE GROVE — It seems Joyce Lewis served the breakfast of champions for a couple of golfers as well as herself.

Lewis was the hostess for the Tuesday’s outing of the Ironton Ladies Nine Hole Golf Association at the Pine Creek Golf Course. Lewis must prefer breakfast muffins to jumpstart her golf game and it worked for Lana Moore and Pat Lambert as well.

After breakfast, the golfers headed to the links for the day’s events with Moore and Lambert coming away with wins. Lewis had enough energy to come away with the fewest putts winner of the morning round of golf.

The group will meet again on Tuesday but the brief business meeting and breakfast will be at 8:30 a.m. Tee times will be 9 a.m., 9:10 and 9:20.

Anyone unable to meet at 8:30 can still join the group on the tees at 9 a.m. Pat Riggs will be the hostess for the day.

The Ladies Nine Hole League welcomes any women who would like to join the group.

Pine Creek Golf Course is public and anyone is permitted to play.