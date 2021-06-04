Meet the Class of 2021

Alison Klaiber

Symmes Valley High School

Honors/extracurricular activities in school: Volleyball, basketball, Beta Club, Drama Club and Art Club

What is your favorite memory of high school?: Field days every year and volleyball season

What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/career choice?: Accounting at Marshall University

What will you miss most about your school?: Volleyball and seeing my friends every day

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two?: Getting all As through high school

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them?: Mrs. Hopkins always helped with college decisions and she genuinely cares about her students, especially during a COVID-19 year.

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school Church, hanging out with family and friends

What is a favorite book, album or movie you have enjoyed?: My favorite movie is Dirty Dancing

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact your last years of high school?: It made our sports seasons very different, which is sad, and it has taken fun things away from us that we used to do, but I’m thankful we were able to have school in person all year.

Where would you like to be 20 years from now?: I would like to have my own family and my own salon.

Other thoughts or comments about your high school experience: It has, overall, been very fun and I’m thankful for all the memories I have been able to make.

Delaynee Michelle Sparks

Rose Hill Christian School

Honors/extracurricular activities in school: Yearbook editor, volleyball captain, tennis team captain, tennis state tournament, basketball, Key Club, Senior Beta Club President, Student Aid, Senior Salute.

What is your favorite memory of high school?: My birthday happened to fall on senior trip. My class set up a surprise birthday party for me, and they sang Happy Birthday to me more times than I can count that day.

What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/career choice?: I plan to attend Midway University. I was given a tennis scholarship, so I will play tennis at the collegiate level. I will participate in the equine science program. My dream career is to be a large animal vet.

What will you miss most about your school?: I am going to miss all of my friends and teachers. Because my school is so small, I have been able to build relationships with all of my friends and teachers. They are like my second family, so saying goodbye to such special people is going to be difficult.

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two?: I was able to get a scholarship to play tennis in college. I was the first girls basketball player to score 1,000 varsity points in six years, and I am the valedictorian of the Class of 2021.

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them?: All of my teachers have inspired me to be the best version of myself that I can be. My parents have also been some of my biggest supporters. They have always told me to work hard and to never give up. If you give up, then you’ll never know what the outcomes could have been. They tell me that anything is possible, as long as I keep my head up and never lose my determination.

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: I like to ride horses. Hugh O’Brian Youth, Rural Health Scholars, Youth Leadership, Junior Team Tennis winter league.

What is a favorite book, album or movie you have enjoyed?: Two of my favorite books are “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Screwtape Letters.”

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact your last years of high school?: The pandemic hit during my Junior year of high school. Honestly, Junior year was so tough. I felt like I couldn’t get the one on one help I needed from home. However, I am thankful that I was able to attend in-person school my Senior year due to the small class sizes.

Where would you like to be 20 years from now?: I would like to have a job that I enjoy and am passionate about, and I want to start my own family.

Eliza Marie Crawford

Rose Hill Christian School

Honors/extracurricular activities in school: Kentucky Governor’s Scholar; Rose Hill Senior Salute, President’s Volunteer Service Award – 2019, 2020; Key Club president; class treasurer; yearbook editor; volleyball team captain; Beta Club treasurer; varsity tennis; varsity track; archery; 3rd Degree Black Belt in the Chuck Norris System

What is your favorite memory of high school?: Maybe not a favorite memory, but one I will remember forever is being in a wreck (not my fault) on Senior Night. I walked away, but my car was totaled.

What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/career choice?: I will be attending Asbury University and majoring in biology with a pre-medicine or pre-veterinary focus.

What will you miss most about your school?: My teachers, my sports, coaches, joking around with my class and watching Disney movies at lunch with my class

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two?: Earning my third degree black belt in the Chuck Norris System of karate, making friends all across the state of Kentucky through HOBY and the Governor’s Scholars Program

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them?: I have too many mentors to count and they all have taught me so much that I could not choose. My teachers, church leaders, coaches ,parents and grandparents have all had an impact on me.

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: HOBY (Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership), Junior Team Tennis – Winter League, Malone Karate in Coal Grove, Rural Health Scholars, Youth Leadership of Boyd and Greenup Counties, Boyd County Teen Court; Unity Baptist Church Youth Group, AWANA program @ Unity; ACTEENS Missions Group @ Unity

What is a favorite book, album or movie you have enjoyed?: “Footloose” – the 1984 version is the only one worth watching. It is one of my all-time favorites; the whole Harry Potter series (books and movies), “The Fault in Our Stars,” by John Green

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact your last years of high school?: The loss of my spring sports seasons, having to wear masks, COVID restrictions that closed restaurants and movie theaters, Fall Festival and Homecoming canceled, and not being able to meet with my church youth group – these are what I missed the most.

Where would you like to be 20 years from now?: I hope to have a family of my own, live on a ranch with horses and be established in my career, whether it’s my own vet clinic or I am an ER Physician,

Other thoughts or comments about your high school experience: I have loved being part of the RHCS family. Being a student at a small school means we know everyone, develop close friendships, and have the opportunity to play multiple sports that we might not be able to do at a larger school. I am ready to move forward, but will miss Rose Hill and my friends.

Jackson Rowe

St. Joseph High School

Honors/extracurricular activities in school: Soccer 0 2x First team All-District, 2x First Team All-Conference, 2x All-District Honorable Mention; Basketball – Second Team All-Conference, All District Honorable Mention; Baseball – Second team All-District

What is your favorite memory of high school?: Friends and school trip to Italy

What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/career choice?: Pre-med at Marshall University

What will you miss most about your school?: Friends and sports

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two?: Completing 27 hours of college credit

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them?: Guidance counselor Christi Bare – “Stay on top of things”

What is a favorite book, album or movie you have enjoyed?: Album – 2014 Forest Hills Drive

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact your last years of high school?: It negatively affected sports, but it made school easier

Where would you like to be 20 years from now?: Doctor – anesthesiologist

Jackson Stephens

Chesapeake High School

Honors/extracurricular activities in school: Captain of Chesapeake golf and quiz bowl teams, manager of the basketball team.

What is your favorite memory of high school?: Going to eat with my friends. Whether it was before a basketball game, or just hanging out, because we wouldn’t be able to later.

What are your plans beyond high school, as far as further education/career choice?: I plan to go to Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee and major in engineering.

What will you miss most about your school?: I’ll miss seeing the friends I’ve grown up with every day, but I know I’ll meet new people too.

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two?: I’m most proud of what my engineering class has done in my last semester. We have rebuilt an older 3-D printer from the frame up. It’s been a very hands-on experience that I’ve learned a lot from and loved.

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them?: Coach Davis, our basketball coach, inspired me the most when he said don’t worry about things you can’t control, and don’t worry about things you can control either because, if you can do it, just do it.

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: Member of Rome Church of Christ, volunteer for Hospice of Huntington and Chesapeake Buddy League Basketball, And I golf whenever I can.

What is a favorite book, album or movie you have enjoyed?: “Where the Light is,” by Surfaces is my go-to album because it always makes me relax and feel warm when I listen to it.

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact your last years of high school?: It definitely made me lose nights in the student section and mornings in class, but it has given me time to reflect on and improve myself.

Where would you like to be 20 years from now?: I want to have a nice job where I can make a decent amount of money and go play golf on the weekends with my kids. As long as there is time for me to relax and I’m not stressed out of my mind, I will consider myself successful.

Other thoughts or comments about your high school experience: I love all of my classmates and teachers. They all mean the world to me. I would do anything for them and I know they would do the same.