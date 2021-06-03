Lois Bryan

Lois Gail Bryan, 67, of Kenova, West Virginia, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

A celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

The family will receive family and friends from 1–2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

