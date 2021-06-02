June 3, 2021

  • 64°

Floyd Craig

By Obituaries

Published 10:23 am Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Floyd Craig

Floyd Eugene Craig, 63 of Scottown, died on May, 28, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia “Jenny” Lee (Lambert) Craig.

There will be a service scheduled at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Wearing masks and social distancing will no longer be mandated for COVID-19 precautions in Ohio after Wednesday. Will you still be doing either?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business