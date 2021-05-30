Michele Schumann
Michele Schumann
Michele Renee Schumann, 56, of Ironton, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at her residence.
There will be a service scheduled at a later date.
Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
You Might Like
Ralph Porter
Ralph Porter Ralph Lee Porter, 76, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Huntington Health and... read more