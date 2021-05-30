May 31, 2021

  • 54°

Michele Schumann

By Obituaries

Published 3:49 pm Sunday, May 30, 2021

Michele Schumann

Michele Renee Schumann, 56, of Ironton, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at her residence.

There will be a service scheduled at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Wearing masks and social distancing will no longer be mandated for COVID-19 precautions in Ohio after Wednesday. Will you still be doing either?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business