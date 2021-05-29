Rock Hill’s Wood breezes to 400-meter dash win for berth in D2 state track meet

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHILLICOTHE — Noah Wood has been keeping his weekends rather busy lately.

Last weekend, Wood won the 400-meter dash at the district track meet with a new district record time of 48.5 seconds to break the old mark of 49.2 by C.J. Ratliff of New Lexington.

This past weekend, Wood was at it again as he won the 400 meters at the Division 2 regional track meet.

With that win, Wood will now have to block off next Friday and Saturday to run in the state track meet at Pickerington North High School.

Wood ran a 51.23 to win the regional meet after running a 49.55 in the preliminaries.

Wood finished well ahead of Warren’s Gavin Ott who had a 52.03 time.

Wood will participate in two events after he was fourth in the 200 meters at 22.7 with Knipp eighth at 23.83 seconds.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the state meet.

Ironton Fighting Tigers’ William “Quay” Harrison provided the most tension as he won an exciting jump off over his own teammate Trent Hacker and Meadowbrook’s Ethan Furbee in the high jump.

All three cleared 6-feet with Harrison taking the jump off and earning a berth in the state meet.

Rock Hill’s 4×100 relay team of Tyson Lewis, Brayden Adams, Parker Knipp and Ethan Cattell was eighth at 46.43 seconds.

In the girls’ meet, in the discus, Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ Emma Hall was sixth at 113-3 while Rock Hill’s Jaina Bailey was seventh with a toss of 111-01.

Chesapeake Lady Panthers Emily Duncan was seventh in the high jump at 5-feet, 2-inches.