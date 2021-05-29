Events for parade weekend

The Ironton Lawrence County Memorial Day parade will step off at 10 a.m. on Monday at Sixth and Center streets.

The parade will proceed down Center Street, before turning onto Third, Quincy and South Third streets and back to Center.

Other parade events this week include:

• The Flags of Honor display, which will be up through the holiday on the lawn of the Lawrence County Courthouse

• Fireworks, which will be launched from the Ohio riverfront and visible from downtown Ironton at 9 p.m. today

• The memorial service at Woodland Cemetery, set for 2 p.m. on Sunday from the veterans section of the grounds

• And, while not part of the official parade events, there will be a dedication for two headstones Union soldiers of the 27th U.S. Colored Infantry of the Civil War at 2 p.m. at W.D. Kelly Cemetery in Ironton today.