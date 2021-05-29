ARTS AND CULTURE: Cole Chaney

Genre Style: Country/Appalachian Folk

Location: Boyd County, KY / Lexington, KY

How did the project start?

Project started with a desire to do something other than working 70 hours a week, huffing welding fumes and getting burned.

What are three adjectives to describe your style?

Soulful, raw, truthful.

How has your art evolved since you started?

It has definitely become more polished. A big thing I had to work on was my timing and I feel like that has gotten much better since i first started playing out.

What is your favorite creative tool? Why?

My favorite creative tool is Dark Roast Folgers.

What about being an artist fills your cup? Why should others indulge?

There’s something about creating something and seeing people desire to hear or see what you’ve created. That is incredibly satisfying as an artist. It starts as something you’ve made for yourself, and you’re like, “Yeah i like this a lot, but i don’t know if other people will.” So when you see a positive reaction to something you hold near and dear to yourself, it’s very rewarding. And vice versa, it can absolutely crush you just as easily.

Any advice for new and struggling artists?

Well, it’s hard to give advice to a struggling artist when I’m a struggling artist, myself. But, the way I see it is, if something that you truly have a passion for, it’s all you think about, and it makes you feel complete, then pursue it with all you have.

What upcoming projects should we look for? Where can we find it?

Keep your eye out for Mercy. All streaming platforms. Check out my social media for show updates. Cole Chaney on Facebook, @gc_chaney on instagram. Subscribe to my Youtube also to stay updated on any videos I release personally.

https://youtube.com/channel/UC15LAnuzOTLkLrxZvrzDT4w

What question do you wish someone would ask? What is your answer?

Good question: I think that because of my song Coalshooter, a lot of people get the misconception that I am, or have been a coal miner. Although i have a great respect for the tough people that are coal miners, I’m not a miner, nor have I ever been one. That is a song written for and about my Papaw Chuck, and his trials he went through as a young man. So I would like someone to ask me about that, to could clear any confusion there may be.