May 29, 2021

Herd-Navy for Sept. 4 on CBSSN

By Staff Reports

Published 10:15 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Saturday, Sept. 4, Marshall-Navy football game will be played at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be carried by CBS Sports Network, the American Athletic Conference announced Wednesday.
The contest will be the season-opener for both schools.
The Thundering Herd has yet to play Navy in its history, but will make its second trip to Annapolis. Marshall defeated Maryland 31-20 in the 2013 Military Bowl, which was played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
The remainder of the Thundering Herd’s 2021 kick times and network designations will be released Tuesday.

