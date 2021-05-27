May 28, 2021

Linda Heffner

Published 3:11 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021

Linda Heffner

Linda Sue Heffner, 72, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

A graveside service and burial will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Union Hill Cemetery, Chesapeake. Visitation will be held 12:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

